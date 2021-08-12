Boulder dedicates municipal building in honor of Penfield Tate II

To family and friends who knew him, Penfield Tate II embodied integrity, public service, a commitment to Boulder and a desire to make life better for its residents.

“He had a love affair so deep and long-lasting with this city,” said Tate’s son, Penfield Tate III, a Denver resident. “This is sort of the ultimate tribute to him.”

A crowd estimated in the hundreds gathered Thursday afternoon to honor Tate II, the city’s first Black mayor and city councilman as officials rebranded the Boulder Municipal Building as the Penfield Tate II Municipal Building.

Tate served on the council from 1972 through 1976, and was elected mayor by his Council peers in 1974. He passed away in 1993.

Taylor Reimann, assistant to the City Council, said funding for the renaming was raised mostly through direct outreach to Colorado public leaders and to people who knew Tate. While the project has already been in motion for about a year, COVID-19 restrictions had prevented until now an in-person ceremony at the building at Broadway Street and Canyon Boulevard.

“Having the opportunity to bring Tate’s family here and show them the building was a really special way to tie a bow on the whole effort,” Reimann said.

Tate was a firm backer of the city’s human rights ordinance, which prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation. As a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community when not many others were, Tate was almost recalled over the controversial ordinance and ultimately did not get reelected.

Mayor Sam Weaver commented on the milestones achieved by Tate and drew attention to the fact that the city is still grappling with many of the same issues that Tate fought for, such as fair law enforcement and affordable housing.

In addition to the building’s new signage with Tate’s name, a plaque detailing Tate’s contributions to the city will have a permanent location near one of the entrances.

“We hope that the daily reminder of this courageous and noble man will continue to shape us and help gauge the greatness of our city,” Weaver said.

Tate is a University of Colorado Boulder Law School graduate, Class of 1968. In his law practice, Tate prioritized civil rights issues, mainly focusing on labor and employment law.

“He always provided zealous representation to those caught up in the criminal justice system,” said Kenneth L. Thompson Jr., Tate’s cousin through a marriage and a justice of the Bronx County Supreme Court in New York.

Penfield Tate III called the ceremony a “moving and wonderful occasion.”

“I never could have dreamt this day would be here,” he said. “I know my dad would be deeply touched.”