Congruex acquires Oregon telecom company

Broadband engineering and construction company Congruex announced Thursday in a news release that it had acquired A&M Communications, a Portland-based cell tower equipment company.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is the 14th acquisition for Congruex since it was founded in 2017.

“Our acquisition of A&M Communications accelerates the extension of our national footprint and enhances our market leadership as a comprehensive broadband services platform,” said Congruex CEO Bill Beans in a statement. “Congruex will be even better equipped to meet the robust and rapidly expanding demand for our critical infrastructure solutions in key markets across the western United States.”

Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP advised Congruex on the transaction.

