Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 12, 2021

New cases: 67
Total cases: 25,407
Total hospitalizations: 885
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 35
Daily discharges: 9
Total deaths: 263
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 92.0
7-day percent positivity: 3.7%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 588,230
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,277
- Total deaths among cases: 7,023
- Total hospitalizations: 33,633
- Total tested: 3,339,106
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,544,262
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,228,979
University of Colorado Boulder
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 42
- New monitoring tests: 60
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 24
- Current isolation space use: 0% *This data reflects CU’s most recent Aug. 7 numbers.