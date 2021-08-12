King Soopers planned for Erie’s Nine Mile Corner

The Nine Mile Corner mixed-use development could be getting a 100,000-square-foot King Soopers grocery store, according to planning documents submitted to the town.

The store, along with a 120,000-square-foot Lowe’s Home Improvement, will be a major retail anchor for the 45-acre project located at the southeast corner of U.S. 287 and Arapahoe Road.

The King Soopers would be across Arapahoe from an existing Safeway grocery store. It would also be about one mile north of the Lafayette King Soopers. Future status of that store could not be determined.

The Nine Mile Corner project has been a long time coming for the town of Erie. The development is a public-private partnership between the town, the town’s Urban Renewal Authority and developer Evergreen Devco Inc. Erie identified the city-owned parcel for development in 2015, solicited bids and reached a development agreement with Evergreen.

But the neighboring town of Lafayette sued to stop the project by condemning the land in an effort to keep tax receipts and retail tenants in its own commercial areas. The legal battle eventually reached the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled that Lafayette couldn’t condemn the property. Erie and Lafayette reached a settlement in 2019.

Site grading began at Nine Mile Corner in October 2020. The development is expected to be built out by 2022.

Representatives from Erie, Lafayette and Evergreen Devco Inc. could not be reached for comment.

