Preserving history as restoration of 147-year-old Eldora cabin begins

Above a flowing stream and beneath the steep and jagged Indian Peaks, a crew of volunteers worked together on a recent morning to carefully disassemble a small log cabin.

The crew, composed of members of the Roosevelt National Forest’s Boulder Ranger District and Colorado-based nonprofit HistoriCorps, has worked side by side for more than a week now to deconstruct the 147-year-old cabin near the Hessie Trailhead in Eldora.

Over the next few weeks, volunteers and employees with the U.S. Forest Service and HistoriCorps will continue to dismantle the cabin while also preserving pieces that can then be repurposed when the structure is put back together, said Dan Snyder, south zone archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service.

Work will end for the summer Aug. 28 and will pick back up again next year. The rehabilitation project is expected to be complete next September.

“This is one of our heritage assets that is considered a priority. And being on public lands, we didn’t want it to just degrade in place as it was,” he said. “Something like this was needed to preserve it for future use. The goal is the outside will be preserved to its original appearance.”

Snyder said it is still unclear what the cabin will be used for once the rehabilitation work is complete.

The Forest Service did not provide information regarding how much the rehabilitation project will cost. In an email, officials said “The U.S. Forest Service is engaged in a cost sharing agreement with HistoriCorps that allows us to leverage the resources of both groups in a collaborative way to accomplish this important project. The skill and experience that HistoriCorps provides is extremely valued and allows us do more with the resources that we have.”

Snyder said they believe the cabin was constructed in 1874, when miners travelled west to states like Colorado in search of gold. It was used as their living station.

The crew realized that during a past remodel in the 1960s, workers built a new floor on top of where the original floor once sat. The plan now is to salvage the old floor and return it to its original appearance, Snyder said.

He added that through projects like this they are able to protect a piece of Colorado’s history.

“Mining played a large role in Colorado’s recent history after Europeans first arrived and drove many people into the foothills and mountains during the mid to late 19th century,” he said. “On the forest, it’s important to have that interpretive value where people have an interface with public lands.”

Patrick Kennedy, project supervisor with HistoriCorps, said he arrived at the work site in late July and began preparatory work for the job. The number of volunteers they have from HistoriCorps and the U.S. Fire Service ranges each week from about six to eight, he said.

“I am from Kentucky, and I have worked with HistoriCorp since 2013,” he said. “I love coming out west and working.”

Kennedy said during a recent project in northern California’s Redwood State Park, he was able to hand-split wood. While working on projects like that and the Hessie cabin, he is able to save a piece of history and learn how buildings were constructed — without the help of power tools — more than a century ago.

“To me it’s important to preserve our past and those people that came before us and those skills that they had,” he said. “I enjoy this and we have many volunteers who are repeat volunteers. We have one guy who has done over 100 projects in 10 years.”