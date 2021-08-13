CU Boulder researchers develop coronavirus mutation mapping tool

New research from the University of Colorado Boulder can help identify coronavirus mutations that lead to new strains like the delta variant, giving scientists better insight into how to treat and prevent COVID-19 and other viruses.

CU Boulder researchers discovered the key to detecting the mutations by growing bits of virus known as spike proteins on genetically modified yeast.

The mutated spike proteins are then combined with antibodies, and researchers use a machine called a cell sorter to look for which mutations manage to escape the antibodies.

Typically there are 20-30 mutations that manage to escape, said lead author and Associate Professor Timothy Whitehead, and a lot of those mutations show up in coronavirus variants that are now circulating around the world, like the delta variant.

“We can tell whether our current treatments will be effective against a strain that contains those mutations,” Whitehead said.

One of the most immediate applications is in developing new antibody therapies, Whitehead said. Current therapies are not as effective against the delta variant, so CU Boulder researchers are partnering with scientists to develop a next generation of antibody therapies.

And while the mutation-mapping tool isn’t there yet, there is hope that it could one day be predictive for new variants, Whitehead said, and be used on other viruses like influenza or HIV.

“Where we are right now is we can do this against individual, purified antibodies, things that are used for antibody therapy or individual antibodies isolated from humans,” Whitehead said. “But humans have many different antibodies, and that combination is what dictates the response you have for that virus. The next step is to use this tool against those combinations of antibodies.”

CU Boulder graduate student and study co-author Irene Francino Urdaniz started working on the research in April 2020 and developed a genetically engineered strain of common baker’s yeast to display different parts of the spike protein. She also discovered how to screen through thousands of mutations to find the ones evading antibodies.

“I am very excited to have contributed with my work not only to this pandemic but possibly to future vaccines,” she said in a statement.

Graduate student and co-author Emily Rhodes worked on simulations to see how the mutations were escaping the antibodies.

Some of the mutations were not as clear as researchers thought they would be, and others were more convoluted, Rhodes said.

While working on such important research felt like a lot of pressure, Rhodes said, it was also very fulfilling and helped her have good conversations with friends about vaccines and the pandemic.

“We can be better prepared in a future pandemic because of this research and we can identify problems ahead of time,” she said.

CU Boulder researchers are making their work on mutation mapping — including libraries of information, methods and software — available to the public to accelerate new therapeutic strategies against the virus.