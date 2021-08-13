GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Regents to vote on CU South annexation

University of Colorado’s Board of Regents will meet virtually on Friday to vote on the CU South annexation agreement, approve the system’s strategic plan and to approve tenure appointments.

CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano, along with Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke and Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Sustainability David Kang recommend approving the agreement, according to board documents.

Boulder City Council approved a first reading of the annexation agreement on Tuesday, and the plan to annex 308 acres of CU Boulder-owned land near U.S. 36 and Table Mesa Drive would guide the university’s development of the property and allow the campus access to city services in exchange for permanent open space and flood mitigation of South Boulder Creek.

To watch the meeting, visit regents.cu.edu and click on “Agendas and Minutes” under the meetings tab.

