Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 13, 2021

New cases: 28
Total cases: 25,435
Total hospitalizations: 886
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 31
Daily discharges: 10
Total deaths: 263
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 98.1
7-day percent positivity: 3.9%
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- B.1.1.7: 714
- B.1.351: 0
- B.1.427: 44
- B.1.617.2: 209
- P.1: 16
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 5%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 75%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 80%
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 589,526
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,284
- Total deaths among cases: 7,032
- Total hospitalizations: 33,666
- Total tested: 3,334,868
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3551,090
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,234,523
University of Colorado Boulder
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 42
- New monitoring tests: 60
- Summer semester total cases since May 10: 24
- Current isolation space use: 0%
*This data reflects CU’s most recent Aug. 7 numbers.