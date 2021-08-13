GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Fairfield High School senior attends Research Science Institute

Jason Cui, a Fairfield High School senior recently attended the annual Center for Excellence in Education’s Research Science Institute.

Normally held at MIT, this year’s RSI was a virtual event.

At RSI, Cui used computational modeling to study evolutionary biology. RSI concluded Aug. 6 and attracted 80 students from all 50 states. Cui was the sole student in attendance from Colorado.

Since it began in 1983, RSI has fostered young peoples’ interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. In a normal session, the program would combine on-campus course work in scientific theory with off-campus work in science and technology research.

The program is of no cost to students. Prospective students can find more information at bit.ly/2VDVjlZ.

