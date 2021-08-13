One Book One Boulder to return

One Book One Boulder is returning for 2021, and is focusing on the climate crisis.

The book selected for this year is “All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crisis,” a collection of essays edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson.

One Book One Boulder is an annual event that seeks to bring the Boulder community closer together through reading. Participants can get involved by reading, joining a reading club or attending programs.

Events for this year include climate centric storytimes, forest bathing with Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks, art exhibitions, the Bee Boulder Festival, community panel discussions and more.

Those interested should visit bit.ly/3CzLSFl for more information and a calendar of events.