Boulder Chamber to host City Council candidates forum

The Boulder Chamber will host a Boulder City Council candidates forum on Aug. 25.

The chamber partnered with the Boulder-Longmont Association of Realtors, Community Cycles, The Community Foundation of Boulder County, Downtown Boulder Partnership, the Human Services Alliance of Boulder County, The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County and the Urban Land Institute Colorado to organize the event, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Boulder Jewish Community Center, 6007 Oreg Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

