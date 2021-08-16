CTC property at 510 Pierce changes hands for $5.48M

A property in the Colorado Technological Center in Louisville has changed hands for $5.48 million.

TIG Real Estate Holdings Partnership has sold the 130,736-square-foot building at 510 S. Pierce St. to Exeter 510 South Pierce LLC, a company registered to the same Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, address as Exeter Property Group LLC.

Exeter is a real estate investment group specializing in industrial, office and business park properties.

Boulder County Assessor records show that TIG, sometimes known as Technology Integration Group, a San Diego, California, company, bought the property in 2005 for $2.88 million.

