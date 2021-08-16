CU Boulder move-in begins for 8k students

More than 8,000 University of Colorado Boulder students will move on campus this week as the university community prepares for the fall semester and for the first hints of a return to normalcy since March 2020.

Move-in for residence hall students began Monday, with staggered, scheduled move-in times. The parking lot outside Williams Village was nearly full by 9 a.m. as incoming first-year students loaded suitcases, boxes and, in Caleb Williams’ case, a foam crash pad into carts to move into the dorms.

Williams, from Chicago, is an avid climber, and he’s excited to explore the outdoors and meet new people. He chose Boulder because he knew a few friends here, he said, and “it’s a really well-rounded school.”

Meeting people and building community is central to CU Boulder’s Fall Welcome line-up, planned specifically for first and second-year students who may have missed out because of stringent pandemic precautions last year.

“Our fall welcome events are normally designed for first-year students, but we also have fall events for our second-year students as they’re coming into a year that we hope will be different, will be better and will have more activities in person for them throughout the year,” said spokesperson Melanie Marquez Parra. “We know this year is going to be different than last year, and that’s made possible by the vaccine.”

CU Boulder is requiring all faculty, staff and students to get the coronavirus vaccine or file for an exemption by Sept. 15. That requirement, Parra said, will allow the university to continue in-person operations.

Like colleges and universities across the country, CU Boulder reduced how many classes were in person last year, limited gatherings and didn’t allow public attendance at football games. Going into this semester, 80% of classes are back in person and there are no capacity restrictions on football games, residence halls or other gatherings.

“I think that difference is exciting and I think that difference is going to bring a lot of energy to campus for people who are eager to have this college experience, especially for people who spent their senior year of high school not the way they would have really wanted to,” Parra said.

Freshman Sarah Phillips said she’s nervous, excited and feeling “all the feelings I could possibly have” about the upcoming year.

Phillips, who is from Dallas, said she chose CU Boulder because of the beautiful surroundings, the weather and the welcoming environment. But she’s also wondering whether the campus might have to return to all remote learning, which was the case for Boulder County college and high school students alike amid rising coronavirus cases last year.

“Everyone is thinking about that, but I did it for two years. How much harder can it be?” she said.

Freshman Tiffany Taylor said she loves the outdoors and really wanted a change from her home in Long Island. She’s curious about the difference between small classes in boarding school and the large lecture sections at college. Maybe smaller is better, but larger classes also force you to be responsible about getting help.

As she pushed a cart of her belongings across the parking lot, Taylor said she didn’t have concerns about the upcoming semester.

“I’m ready to go. My generation, going through this stuff — we ought to be ready for anything at this point.”