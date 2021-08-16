Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 16, 2021

New cases: 128*
Total cases: 25,563
Total hospitalizations: 889
New hospitalizations: 3
Daily hospitalizations: 36
Daily discharges: 10
Total deaths: 263
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 92.3
7-day percent positivity: 3.9%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 6%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 75%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 81%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Aug. 9, 2021
- Boulder: 25%
- Longmont: 34%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 18%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 23%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,735.5
- Erie: 5,919.2
- Lafayette: 6,987.9
- Longmont: 8,910.2
- Louisville: 5,830.0
- Lyons: 4,689.8
- Nederland: 2,142.9
- Superior: 4,664.3
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 5,250.7
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 63.8%
- Hospitalizations: 56.0%
- Deaths: 75.1%
- Latino
- Cases: 30.8%
- Hospitalizations: 36.4%
- Deaths: 17.8%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.6%
- Deaths: 1.2%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4.2%
- Hospitalizations: 6%
- Deaths: 5.7%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 592,372
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,292
- Total deaths among cases: 7,041
- Total hospitalizations: 33,773
- Total tested: 3,357,586
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,566,882
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,247,013