GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Muscular Dystrophy drug maker on FDA fast track

Business

Muscular Dystrophy drug maker on FDA fast track

By | BizWest / Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) said a drug it’s developing was given fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The potential treatment is aimed at two types of muscular dystrophy, Duchenne and Becker, to “arrest muscle fiber breakdown (and) protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers,” a press release said.

Shares in the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company rose about 10% in early trading to a market cap of $801 million.

The drug — called EDG-5506 for purposes of the Phase I trial — is set for expedited review available to “new therapeutics [for] serious conditions and [to] fill an unmet medical need.”

Edgewise said in the release it expects to have more Phase I data this year.

BizWest reported on the drug’s progress earlier.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Refinishing On A Budget

    Let’s say you need to refinish your old bathroom or kitchen, but you’re on a budget. It’s time to call...
  2. Largest Selection Of Wine And Spirits In Longmont

    We all love options, no matter what we’re shopping for. Wyatt’s Wet Goods has the largest selection of wine and...
  3. An Alternative To Traditional Burial

    Many people are choosing cremation as an alternative to traditional burial. But how affordable is cremation? You may be surprised,...
  4. A Pet-Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s hard to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont that you’ll love living in. The Shores at McIntosh Lake is...
  5. Need Some Stress Relief? Who Doesn’t.

    Do you need some stress relief? Who doesn’t these days. If you spend long hours standing, or sit at a...