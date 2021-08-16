Sewer system work at Nine Mile Corner development delayed

The installation of a sewer system in Erie’s new Nine Mile Corner development project is being delayed.

The construction project, which started in early July, is now slated to continue through the end of September.

In a traffic advisory released Monday, Erie officials said conflicts with water and utility lines, groundwater and soil mitigation as well as bad weather had all played a role in delaying the project.

The Nine Mile Corner area, the intersection of Colo. 7 and U.S. 287, could potentially feature businesses such as Lowe’s Home Improvement or King Soopers, documents showed last week. The project has been in development since 2015.

Throughout the coming weeks, Erie residents will see a variety of road closures as construction continues on the sewer system.

Until about Sept. 3, the area between the Schofield Farm entrance and the south side of Dickens Street will be fully closed to traffic. Traffic cones will be placed to mark detour routes for drivers.

On Sept. 3, the construction zone will move to the south side of Morris Drive. Morris Drive will be partially closed during the daytime, while the remaining area will still see a full closure. Drivers will be able to be waved through Morris Drive by flaggers during work hours. This stage of construction is expected to last two weeks.

The work zone will be moved again on Sept. 16. This time, the closures will move to Arapahoe Road, with a partial closure still in place on Morris Drive. This stage will last for 16 days.

The town has advised drivers to avoid the construction zones if possible and reduce their speed when driving through work areas.