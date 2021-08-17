Energy startup Maplewell begins $1M fundraising round

Energy company Maplewell Inc. has begun a $1 million equity and options fundraising round, according to a Form D filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has raised $250,000 so far.

Founded in 2019, Maplewell operates as an energy-as-a-service company with its products tailored toward developing and scaling distributed energy to individual organizations. Maplewell operates along the entire development pipeline, from site assessments to economic analysis to engineering and design to construction to system integration and management.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC