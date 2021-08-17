GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Energy startup Maplewell begins $1M fundraising…

Business

Energy startup Maplewell begins $1M fundraising round

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Energy company Maplewell Inc. has begun a $1 million equity and options fundraising round, according to a Form D filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has raised $250,000 so far.

Founded in 2019, Maplewell operates as an energy-as-a-service company with its products tailored toward developing and scaling distributed energy to individual organizations. Maplewell operates along the entire development pipeline, from site assessments to economic analysis to engineering and design to construction to system integration and management.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Refinishing On A Budget

    Let’s say you need to refinish your old bathroom or kitchen, but you’re on a budget. It’s time to call...
  2. Largest Selection Of Wine And Spirits In Longmont

    We all love options, no matter what we’re shopping for. Wyatt’s Wet Goods has the largest selection of wine and...
  3. An Alternative To Traditional Burial

    Many people are choosing cremation as an alternative to traditional burial. But how affordable is cremation? You may be surprised,...
  4. A Pet-Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s hard to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont that you’ll love living in. The Shores at McIntosh Lake is...
  5. Need Some Stress Relief? Who Doesn’t.

    Do you need some stress relief? Who doesn’t these days. If you spend long hours standing, or sit at a...