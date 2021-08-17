GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Honeywell Helios leases 65K square feet in…

Business

Honeywell Helios leases 65K square feet in Interlocken

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Honeywell Helios LLC, the quantum computing division of Honeywell International Inc., has leased 65,000 square feet of office space at 310 Interlocken Parkway in Broomfield’s Interlocken Business Park, according to Skye Commercial Real Estate Inc.

Skye brokers Ronan Truesdale, Geoffrey Keys and George Ryan represented building owner CRE 310 Interlocken Parkway LLC in the lease transaction, and Erik Abrahamson of CBRE represented Honeywell.

The deal “represents one of the largest office lease deals done in the U.S. Highway 36 corridor this year and brings 310 Interlocken to 100% leased status,” Keys said in a statement.

Other tenants in the building include Spatial Technologies Inc., Peak Utilities LLC, and Ingram Machining Inc.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Refinishing On A Budget

    Let’s say you need to refinish your old bathroom or kitchen, but you’re on a budget. It’s time to call...
  2. Largest Selection Of Wine And Spirits In Longmont

    We all love options, no matter what we’re shopping for. Wyatt’s Wet Goods has the largest selection of wine and...
  3. An Alternative To Traditional Burial

    Many people are choosing cremation as an alternative to traditional burial. But how affordable is cremation? You may be surprised,...
  4. A Pet-Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s hard to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont that you’ll love living in. The Shores at McIntosh Lake is...
  5. Need Some Stress Relief? Who Doesn’t.

    Do you need some stress relief? Who doesn’t these days. If you spend long hours standing, or sit at a...