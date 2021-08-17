Two Boulder City Council candidates qualify for matching funds from city

Two Boulder City Council candidates have qualified for matching campaign funds from the city.

Nicole Speer was the first 2021 candidate to qualify on Aug. 11. Dan Williams was the second candidate to qualify on Aug. 13.

Boulder’s matching funds program provides money to qualified candidates who request it and have raised 10% of the $21,732 expenditure limit, according to Elections Administrator Dianne Marshall. The city’s Campaign Finance Reform Initiative is intended to limit big spending in local races by matching contributions for qualifiers.

According to the most recently updated version of the city’s published campaign finance reports, Speer has raised $7,396 with an additional $7,330 in matching funds. Speer reports $66 in expenditures.

Williams, on the other hand, has raised $10,818 with an additional $8,732 in matching funds. He reports $968 in expenditures.

Regarding the matching funds program, candidates first must qualify for it. In order to do so, they can count no more than $25 of any contribution toward the qualifying amount, which is $2,173 in 2021.

“That means if the candidate received a $100 contribution that only $25 of that amount goes toward qualifying,” Marshall wrote in an email.

When the candidate qualifies, the city will match 100% of all monetary contributions up to $10,866, which is 50% of the allowed expenditure limit.

In other words, if a candidate received a $100 contribution and $25 went toward qualifying for the matching funds program, Boulder would match the $100 contribution upon a candidate’s qualification.

Contributions toward the program must be monetary so no in-kind contributions or loans are allowed. Further, contributions must come from a “natural person,” Marshall confirmed, which excludes contributions from nonprofits or corporations. Candidates also agree not to spend more than $4,346 of their personal money to fund the campaign.

Candidate expenditures, expenditures by the candidate’s official campaign committee and any coordinated expenditures with others all apply toward the expenditure limit, according to city election documents.

There are eight certified and three uncertified candidates who have thus far filed for this year’s City Council election. Uncertified candidates have until Aug. 23 to obtain the necessary signatures.