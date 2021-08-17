West Flanders Brewing to serve final beer Sunday

After nearly a decade serving suds on Boulder’s Pearl Street, West Flanders Brewing Co. will close for good on Sunday, the company said Tuesday in a Facebook post and on its website.

“There is no easy time to make a decision like this, particularly having been fortunate enough to operate in such a great location, but we simply could not commit to another decade of operations at this point in time,” said the post, attributed to owners Mark Heinritz, Chris Heinritz, and Brian Lutz.

The announcement continued: “While we have a few good years left, the simple truth is that all of us need and want to narrow our focus and turn our attention to other ongoing projects. Like so many others, we learned during the pandemic that sometimes less is more, and life is too short to be too busy all the time.”

Opening in 2012, West Flanders focused on Belgian-style beers brewed in house at the Pearl Street brewpub.

The brewery’s kitchen served up a mix of American favorites from burgers to pot pies.

Boulder County property records show West Flanders Brewing Co. as the owner of the two-story, 3,100-square foot Pearl Street space. That entity is registered to the 13th Street address of The Sink, another Boulder bar owned by brothers Mark Heinritz and Chris Heinritz.

Brewmaster Lutz has worked for Left Hand Brewing in Longmont, RedFish New Orleans Brewhouse in Boulder, and was the original brewmaster at Oskar Blues in Lyons, according to Westword.

West Flanders customers and friends took to Facebook on Tuesday afternoon to express their dismay about the news of the impending closure.

“Very sorry to hear this. We enjoyed your beer and food about seven years ago. My son worked for you as a server and bartender and had a very positive experience,” Facebook user Daryl Salese wrote. “Sorry that you are closing but glad that you were there! Best of luck to all of you in your next chapters.”

The past few years have been up and down for Boulder’s brewing scene with some newcomers finding success while other industry stalwarts have shut down shop.

Most notably, Boulder Beer Co., Colorado’s oldest craft brewery, offloaded its production equipment and recipes in late 2019 to Denver-based contract brewer Sleeping Giant Brewing Co. and then sold off the Wilderness Place brewpub space this summer to a real estate developer.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC