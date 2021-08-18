Attorneys make opening arguments in trial of former Boulder County deputies charged in transport death

The trial for two former Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged with manslaughter began Wednesday with opening arguments by attorneys, as a jury will be tasked with determining if the two men recklessly caused the death of a man they were transporting to detox.

James O’Brien, 52, and Adam Lunn, 39, are both charged with manslaughter in the death of Demetrius Shankling, 23. Manslaughter can be charged in Colorado when a person “recklessly causes the death of another person.”

The word “reckless” and what it means was a big topic of discussion during jury selection, as defense attorney Carrie Slinkard said that proving that mindset was technically a burden on the prosecution but something she was still “nervous” about.

“We are here today feeling the pressure of trying to prove to you a negative,” Slinkard said. “We have no way to show to you that mindset wasn’t there.”

But Slinkard asked the jury to carefully look at the evidence, as she played snippets of body camera and van security video from the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2018.

According to an arrest affidavit, O’Brien and Lunn were working an extra shift doing transport duties for the Addiction Recovery Center at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 9, 2018, when they were called by Boulder police to pick up Shankling, who had become drunk while celebrating his birthday with friends, at the corner of Ninth Street and Canyon Boulevard in Boulder.

Slinkard said the sheriff’s office was handling transportation that weekend because students had just moved in to the University of Colorado Boulder, and Boulder and CU police wanted to keep their officers on the streets rather than going back and forth to detox.

But Slinkard said the “poorly thought out” operation essentially turned Lunn and O’Brien into “taxi drivers.”

“Their job was to drive people from one place to another,” Slinkard said, adding that this meant the deputies had little interaction with the people they were driving and little experience with the transport van they were using.

“This was a tool they had no training on and no experience with whatsoever,” Slinkard said.

According to body camera and transport van surveillance footage, the two deputies physically placed Shankling on his stomach with his hands behind his back on the floor of one of the transport van’s holding compartments, which contain benches with seat belts.

Shankling was 6 feet tall but was placed into the passenger-side rear compartment, which is less than 5 feet in length, according to the affidavit. For Shankling to fit, his legs had to be lifted off the floor and the deputies pressed on the compartment door to get it shut, causing Shankling’s left leg to get wedged against the inside of the door, according to the affidavit.

Shankling was in the van for 16 minutes while he was transported to the Addiction Recovery Center. When the deputies arrived at the Addiction Recovery Center, they found Shankling unresponsive and not breathing.

In the video, a person can be heard shouting “what the (expletive) happened?” and “Wake up Demetrius” while chest compressions are being performed.

Shankling was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital and then transferred to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood on Sept. 12, 2018. He died Oct. 6, 2018.

Slinkard said the two men have been “carrying the weight of this incident on their shoulders,” but said the death was a result of a lack of situational training and poor operations management.

But Boulder Assistant District Attorney Ken Kupfner said the two men had training on positional asphyxia which, along with the combined toxic effects of alcohol and amphetamine, led to Shankling’s death.

“They knew better,” Kupfner said. “It’s a dangerous position to leave anyone.”

Kupfner pointed out that video footage caught the men saying, “Adios muchacho” and “good enough for me,” while putting Shankling in the van.

“At that point they’re done, they’re done dealing with him,” Kupfner said.

But Slinkard in her final comments disputed the notion that the two deputies were reckless with Shankling because they were trying to end their shift.

“This was not a situation where they were simply in a hurry to get home,” Slinkard said. “Neither of these individuals would risk the life of a young man to speed their night up.”

Both deputies were initially placed on administrative leave in September 2018 following the incident, but after an internal investigation their employment with the sheriff’s office ended in March 2019.

O’Brien had been with the sheriff’s office since 1998; he was with the Morrison Police Department for two years prior. Lunn joined the sheriff’s office as a civilian crew boss in 2009 and was promoted to deputy in 2011.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.