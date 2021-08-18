Boulder, Longmont leaders, nonprofits seek residents to help with Afghanistan refugees

Many watched in disbelief the images coming from Afghanistan this week, but state leaders and nonprofits are preparing for refugees to arrive in Colorado, helping to locate missing family members and asking President Joe Biden to protect those still in Afghanistan.

“I think we all gasped for air this week as we watched these horrifying scenes unfold,” said Jamie Koehler, Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains Refugee and Asylee Programs. “LFSRM and Colorado have been taking in Afghanistan refugees and asylees for many years now, and we are poised to take more in, like we did on Monday, but absolutely could use some more help from residents.”

“The bulk of our incoming refugees are families — so not many single men and, or women,” Koehler added.

She said her organization along with several other nonprofits in Boulder County and across the state are actively preparing for an influx of new refugees and the capacities in place to help them.

Koehler said the organization has an Amazon wish list that residents can help fill for the refugee families by visiting https://tinyurl.com/refugee-needs-list. Residents with questions about what is donatable, or want to offer housing accommodations may email the nonprofit at refugee@lfsrm.org.

Items needed for donation:

Gently used furniture.

Queen, full, twin bed sheets for adults and children.

Winter jackets for older teens and adults.

Trash cans.

Towels.

Kitchen utensils, dishes, mixing bowls, pots and pans.

Diapers.

Car Seats.

Basic living supplies.

Toys, books, school supplies and other childhood comfort items are welcomed.

*For in-person delivery, residents can email the nonprofit at refugee@lfsrm.org.

“We also need volunteers in a number of capacities,” Koehler added. “For residents interested in mentoring, we simply ask that volunteers commit to at least six months in mentoring refugees — whether it’s worship services, learning English or helping them find employment.” Residents interested in volunteering to help will first need to fill out a volunteer application at corefugeeconnect.org.

Immigrant Legal Center of Boulder County Executive Director Laurel Herndon said her office is working with American Immigration Lawyers Association and is providing resources for immigrants, refugees and asylees to use in wake of the Afghanistan crisis.

Although Herndon could not talk about specifics at this time, she said the nonprofit is directing refugees and their family members to fill out an online form at bit.ly/37RbOy2.

Herndon said residents wanting to get involved, help with intakes or possibly temporarily house incoming Afghanistan refugees can do so by emailing the nonprofit at afghansupport@parsequalitycenter.org.

U.S. House Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents much of Boulder County and the Northern Front Range, offered residents a way to support the refugees within the community.

“Our team is available to provide additional information and resources for U.S. Citizens looking to return to the U.S.,” Neguse said. One of those resources includes a list of local, state and national agencies that can help locate and transport family members back to Colorado by visiting the PDF file at bit.ly/AfghanBC and the website at bit.ly/3yV1WPA.

“The safety of military personnel, U.S. diplomats and our Afghan partners must be our first priority,” Neguse said. “Every effort must be made to ensure we do not abandon those who stood with America.”

Neguse also stated that his office is working with other Congress members, the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to assist with evacuating people connected with Colorado’s 2nd District who are currently in Afghanistan and at risk. His office did not know yet how many persons were affected but expect to have a better understanding in the coming days and weeks.

“As a son of refugees, these images from Afghanistan are heartbreaking,” Neguse wrote. “Now is the moment to expand asylum for those who need it most. The U.S. government must honor it’s word and ensure our Afghan partners are evacuated.”

“Congress passed the ALLIES Act several weeks ago to provide resources for the Special Immigrant Visa program,” Neguse added. “We must mobilize to ensure those eligible for Special Immigrant Visas and as many vulnerable Afghans as possible be relocated safely and immediately.”

Neguse said this is an urgent priority that should not be met with “complexities of the U.S. refugee admission program to stand in the way of saving lives, and getting those who need us most out safely.”

U.S. House Rep. Ken Buck, who represents Longmont and Eastern Colorado, called on Biden to commit to continuing evacuation flights out of Kabul until all American citizens and Afghan partners are safely out of the country.

“For months, we have consistently urged President Biden and his administration to develop and implement a plan to evacuate our Afghan partners, to secure the U.S. Embassy and keep Americans in the country safe, and to manage the impending humanitarian crisis,” Buck wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, in a joint statement with U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper on Wednesday, called on Biden to take action to protect Americans and Afghanistan refugees still in the country, in a bipartisan letter from the Senate.

“We and our staff are receiving regular reports regarding the targeting, threatening, kidnapping, torturing, and assassinations of women for their work defending and promoting democracy, equality, higher education, and human rights. While we welcomed the expansion of the eligibility requirements for Special Immigrant Visas and the creation of the Priority 2 category in the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, we must also protect those women who might fall through the cracks of the U.S. Government’s response,” Bennet and Hickenlooper wrote.

*If you know of a friend, family member or community member looking to aid, locate others in leaving Afghanistan or if you are an Afghanistan Veteran and would like to speak to a reporter, please email April Morganroth at amorganroth@prairiemountainmedia.com.