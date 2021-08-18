Boulder police seeking witnesses after second drive-by shooting in same neighborhood

The Boulder Police Department is looking for witnesses to two drive-by shootings that occurred in the same neighborhood this month.

Boulder Police Department at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday received two calls for gunshots being fired in the 1800 block of Yarmouth Avenue, according to a news release from the police department. No one was injured and no damage was found. Officers responded to the area, but did not find the suspects. Detectives recovered shell casings.

Surveillance video captured audio of the gunshots and may indicate that the suspect’s vehicle has an altered exhaust, the release said.

This is the second time gunshots have been fired in this neighborhood since Aug. 9 when officers received two calls about gunfire that occurred at 12:42 a.m. About seven rounds were fired into four houses that day.

No one was injured in that incident either, but two bullets entered a child’s room in one of the homes, according to past reporting. Police still are seeking victims of that crime.

Boulder Police Department is asking anyone who has information about the case to call Detective Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328 and reference case 21-07001. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at nococrimestoppers.com/.