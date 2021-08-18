BVSD welcomes students on first day of school

Meadowlark PK-8 students gathered by class on the field near the school Wednesday morning before going through a crowd of cheering staff members and parents to start their first day at the Erie school.

Fifth grader Maksim Staroscik said the cheering was a little overwhelming, but he was ready for the new school year.

“I was excited to see my friends because I wasn’t able to see them all summer,” he said. “I want this year to be exciting with a lot of fun things. I love to build things together with my friends.”

Schools throughout the Boulder Valley School District gave students an extra enthusiastic welcome as they returned Wednesday to in-person, five-days-a-week classes after more than a year of disrupted learning. But the rise of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant means schools won’t be fully back to normal. Extra precautions remain in place, while Boulder County Public Health requires masks for all, vaccinated or not, when inside at public and private schools.

With masks required, quarantine rules will be loosened to reduce disruptions, health officials have promised. Students and teachers will not need to quarantine after a “routine” classroom exposure, as long as they’re masked. Those who are vaccinated and aren’t symptomatic also are exempt from quarantines.

The exception is preschool and kindergarten classes, where students spend more time in close contact with each other and teachers. A COVID-19 positive student in those classes will require the entire class to quarantine, according to health department rules.

For families of students who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, the district has an individualized process to review mask exemption requests.

Boulder Valley isn’t allowing field trips through the end of October, while in-state travel for athletics and activities is only allowed for secondary sports and activities — and out-of-state travel will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Schools also are strongly encouraged to conduct large gatherings outside. Families can sign up to participate in routine COVID-19 testing, which will be available at rotating schools every two weeks.

At Meadowlark, kindergarten students in Emily Jamison’s class learned about the morning routine, practiced sitting in a circle on the rug and explored their “free choice” options of books, blocks and toy animals.

To help ease the kindergarten transition, half attended Wednesday and the other half will attend Thursday before the whole class comes on Friday.

“We’re reading some good books and spending a lot of time on routines and procedures and how the classroom works,” Jamison said. “We always start slow. There’s a lot of teaching them how to do school.”

While kindergartners were learning class routines, about 120 fifth and sixth graders tried different communication activities as part of lessons on the school’s four C’s — communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.

Their first challenge was to act out a machine, without using words, in groups for the rest of the class to guess. Students worked together to mime a washing machine, microwave, blender, tow truck and riding lawnmower. In other challenges, they used index cards to build freestanding towers and lined up by birth date using only hand signals.

“There was a lot of communication going on there, but none of it was spoken,” said fifth and sixth grade teacher Jim Tingley.

Tingley, who is starting his 30th year as a Boulder Valley teacher, said he’s “so thankful” to not be teaching in front of a camera to virtual students to start the school year, making it easier to create a strong school community.

“It’s so much better,” he said, adding there will be more opportunities for collaboration — a cornerstone of the school’s learning community philosophy — this year than last year, when students had to stay in classroom groups.