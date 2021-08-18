First National Bank of Omaha awards more than $800K in grants

First National Bank of Omaha, which has multiple branches in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, has awarded $817,000 in grants to 45 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and Texas.

In Colorado, FNBO awarded $155,000 in Impact Grants to 13 organizations:

$10,000 – Attention, Inc., dba TGTHR (Boulder): provides support for employment case management, career development, life-skills and self-sufficiency programming for youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

$20,000 – Bridge House (Boulder): supports the Ready to Work Program, which provides transformative opportunities for adults experiencing homelessness with an innovative “work-first” program.

$10,000 – The Family Learning Center (Boulder): provides support for Education & Workforce Development programming, which helps low-income families by providing comprehensive college and career preparation tools, adult basic education and Early Childhood Education (ECE) training opportunities to parents.

$10,000 – I Have a Dream Foundation, Boulder County (Boulder): provides support for program that offers Dreamer Scholars with resources to create and follow pathways in postsecondary education with college and/or vocation training including: financial education, paid internships/apprenticeships, workforce training and career supports.

$10,000 – Intercambio Uniting Communities (Boulder): provides support for adult English classes for immigrants to develop new skills to help them meet their family’s goals of improving employment, community connections, and supporting their children to succeed.

