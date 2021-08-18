Hotels in region match, exceed state averages for occupancy in July

Hotels throughout Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley were at or above the state average for occupancy during the month of July, with rates tracking near mid-80%.

The state average occupancy was 77.2%, well over the 48.9% recorded a year ago in July.

Greeley continued to lead the area, according to information provided by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, with 86.9% occupancy and an average room rate of $109.87.

Estes Park, in the middle of its high tourism season, recorded an 83.5% occupancy with the highest average daily room rate in the area of $246.85.

Loveland hotels also broke into the 80s with an occupancy rate of 81.6% and an average rate of $150.03.

Hotel occupancy rates in all other communities that BizWest tracks were in the 70s, including:

Boulder — occupancy rate of 77.8% and rate of $203.13.

Longmont — occupancy rate of 75.2% and an average daily rate of $140.32.

Fort Collins — occupancy of 77% and average rate of $152.66.

U.S. 36 corridor — occupancy of 75.8% and daily rate of $141.19.

Durango in southwest Colorado recorded the highest occupancy rate at 96% and an average daily room rate of $194.64.

Breckenridge recorded the lowest occupancy rate at 57.3%.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC