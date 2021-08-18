Humane Society of Boulder Valley receives grant from Petco Love

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley recently announced that Petco Love has gifted the organization a $10,000 grant investment to support their work with animals in Boulder Valley.

Previously known as the Petco Foundation, Petco Love is a nonprofit that has invested more than $300 million to date in pet adoption and other lifesaving efforts. They’ve also helped to find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and other organizations, including the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.

The Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and care to about 6,000 animals each year and works to find each one of them a home.

“The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is extremely grateful for this contribution from Petco Love,” said Jan McHugh-Smith, the organization’s CEO. “Funds from this grant will help transfer animals in need of specialized behavior care to HSBV, so we can help prepare them for their new families through our expert training and behavior program. We’re thrilled to have support from organizations like Petco Love to further our mission and serve our community as an essential pet resource.”