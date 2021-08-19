BC Interiors has first new owners in 3 decades

BC Interiors LLC, an office-furniture seller, workplace solutions provider and interior designer that’s operated in Boulder for more than 40 years, has new owners.

David Chapman and Laura Boyd Chapman bought the Frontier Avenue operation from longtime owner Chris Mabbitt for an undisclosed sum. Mabbit had owned the business for the better part of three decades.

“Selling the company that I have dedicated the last 30 years to building into one of the leading workplace solution companies in the Front Range wasn’t an easy decision — until I met David and Laura and learned about their vision for the company,” Mabbitt said in a statement. “As a duo they complement each other in so many ways, and I’m confident they will be able to continue growing BC Interiors. I couldn’t have picked a better team to take the reins.”

According to a company news release, David Chapman’s background is in finance. Most recently, he was the chief financial officer at human-resource services company RiseSmart Inc.

Laura Boyd Chapman’s experience is in marketing and design, the release said, and she’s worked with clients such as Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE)

“Laura and I are so excited and honored to join this amazing team and to have the opportunity to lead BC Interiors during such an unprecedented time of change across the industry. We are looking forward to spending time with all of our customers, and the architecture and design community, to better understand the new solutions and services we can bring to market,” David Chapman said in the release. “We are committed to continuing BC Interiors’ 42-year tradition of being a leader in providing our community with design-forward workplace and education solutions and exceptional customer service.”

This year, BC Interiors became an authorized dealer for Haworth Inc., a Michigan maker of high-end office chairs.

“Haworth thanks Chris Mabbitt for his contributions while leading BC Interiors and is excited to welcome the Chapmans as the new principals. David and Laura’s dedication to their customers and our common vision for the future of work ensures that clients have workspaces that are successful for the long term,” Jack Cottrell, vice president of channel and dealer development at Haworth, said in a statement. “More than ever before, partnerships with customers and dealers are critical, and Haworth is deeply committed to the commercial furniture market. BC Interiors has a successful history and will continue to excel in serving their clients as the partner that the market has come to know.”

