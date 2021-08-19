Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 19, 2021

New cases: 81
Total cases: 25,763
Total hospitalizations: 894
New hospitalizations: 1
Daily hospitalizations: 46
Daily discharges: 2
Total deaths: 264
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 102.1
7-day percent positivity: 3.9%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 597,281
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,327
- Total deaths among cases: 7,056
- Total hospitalizations: 34,930
- Total tested: 3,377,831
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,585,670
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,261,424
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 22
- Total active staff cases: 4
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total students quarantines: 2
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student case
- Black Rock: 1 staff case
- Burlington: 1 student case
- Eagle Crest: 1 student case
- Fall River: 4 student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case
- Timberline PK-8: 1 student case
- Mountain View: 1 student quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Coal Ridge: 2 student cases
- Sunset: 1 student case
- Trail Ridge Middle School: 2 student cases
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 1 student case; 1 staff member quarantined
- Frederick: 1 student case
- Mead: 1 student case
- Niwot: 3 student cases
- Skyline: 1 student case
SVVSD other departments
Central Administration: 1 staff case