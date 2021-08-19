GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Fit Turf acquired by Washington lawn services…

Business

Fit Turf acquired by Washington lawn services company

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Fit Turf Inc., a lawn and tree care services company with operations in Centennial and Broomfield, has been acquired by Washington-based Senske Inc.

Senske is a lawn, tree and pest services company that operates brands such as Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske.

Fit Turf’s existing teams in Centennial and Broomfield will remain in place to serve the Denver metro area, according to a Senske news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“I love this market, our staff and our customers; I wanted to find the right company like Senske with the core values of Fit Turf to carry on, develop and grow this market while giving our current staff more opportunities,” Fit Turf founder Paul Wagner said in a statement.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Home Improvement The Smart Way

    Budget Home Supply in Longmont works with hundreds of manufacturers and distributers to bring you the best products and solutions...
  2. Just A Word Between Friends…

    Just a word between friends… Are you looking for incredible finds of décor, tableware, furniture, and clothing? Between Friends upscale...
  3. Are You Feeling Exhausted?

    Are you feeling exhausted? Perhaps your allergies are acting up? Aquafy IV uses IV hydration and therapy, traditional medicine and...
  4. Physical Therapy For Runners

    Boulder is home to some of the top runners in the world. Whether you are a top-performing athlete or you...
  5. Refinishing On A Budget

    Let’s say you need to refinish your old bathroom or kitchen, but you’re on a budget. It’s time to call...