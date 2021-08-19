Fit Turf acquired by Washington lawn services company

Fit Turf Inc., a lawn and tree care services company with operations in Centennial and Broomfield, has been acquired by Washington-based Senske Inc.

Senske is a lawn, tree and pest services company that operates brands such as Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske.

Fit Turf’s existing teams in Centennial and Broomfield will remain in place to serve the Denver metro area, according to a Senske news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“I love this market, our staff and our customers; I wanted to find the right company like Senske with the core values of Fit Turf to carry on, develop and grow this market while giving our current staff more opportunities,” Fit Turf founder Paul Wagner said in a statement.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC