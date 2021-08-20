Boulder City Council candidate: David Takahashi

David Takahashi is running for a seat on Boulder’s City Council.

Takahashi, a retired software engineer, has lived in Boulder for 30 years. He was inspired to run out of a desire to create a better world for the coming generations and a belief that he brings a fresh perspective and voice to the City Council.

Although he has not been a member of any city boards, commissions or working groups, he has been involved with a number of other special interest groups, particularly those that focus on faith, climate action or both. Together Colorado, The Alliance Center’s Regenerative Recovery Center and the Climate and the Colorado Coalition for a Livable Climate are among the groups he’s been involved with over the years.

Takahashi also is a GreenFaith fellow. The organization strives to build a worldwide, multi-faith climate and environmental movement, according to its website.

“We’re in a climate emergency, and it’s basically all hands on deck,” he said.

While climate action is a big focus for Takahashi, he also intends to focus on public engagement.

“Without the public, I believe we run into things where we have these great ideas that go nowhere,” he said.

As part of that, Takahashi said it’s important to include all perspectives in the conversation.

“If you start to engage your opposition and just start telling your stories, it turns out that … that kind of automatic wall building starts to melt,” he said. “We actually are very willing and able to find common ground and to come up with solutions that wouldn’t otherwise see the light of day.”

As of Friday, there are 10 candidates who are certified to campaign for one of five vacant seats on the Boulder City Council. The nomination petition period concludes Monday. The Daily Camera is writing a short story on each candidate as they are certified.