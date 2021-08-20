Boulder County cone zones: Week of Aug. 22-27

Boulder

30th Street: There are intermittent lane closures in the northbound right lane of 30th Street, between Pearl and Mapleton streets. Traffic is being directed with arrow boards and traffic control devices. Construction occurs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Central Avenue near 57th Court: The pedestrian bridge is closed at Central Avenue near 57th Court. An active detour is in place behind traffic barricades in the roadway. There is no set date for reopening the bridge.

Pearl Street: Pearl Street from Ninth to 11th streets is closed until Oct. 31.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th to 13th streets is closed until Oct. 31.

Balsam Drive and Broadway Street: Single-lane closures on Balsam Drive and Broadway Street to Folsom Street. Flaggers will be used. Work occurs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to end Sept. 18.

28th Street and U.S. 36: CDOT is resurfacing a 2.6-mile stretch of road. Work takes place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The project is expected to be complete Sept. 5.

28th Street, Bluff Street and Iris Avenue: The Colorado Department of Transportation on Sunday will begin work to resurface a 2.6-mile stretch of road and on and off ramps and will also replace guardrails. Construction will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The project is expected to be complete Sept. 5.

Boulder County

U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road: There are single-land closures on Isabelle Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Work is expected to be complete sometime in August.

61st/63rd Street: Street paving work requires full closure between Jay and Valmont roads from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

71st Street: There will be culvert installation, roadway, and multiuse path/trail improvements between Lookout Road and Winchester Circle through the end of August. Expect travel delays due to daytime, weekday single-lane closures.

Longmont

First Street and Emery Street: There is a lane shift in place on the south side of First Avenue to allow room for contractors to work.

Quail Road, Junction Drive and South Martin Street: Quail Road will be closed for drivers headed west between Junction Drive and South Martin Street from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Westbound traffic will be detoured north on South Martin Street.

County Line Road 26: The road between County Line Road 1 and County Line Road 5 1/2 will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Northbound lanes will also be closed between Ninth Avenue and Colo. 66 and there will be shoulder closures on Colo 66 and Colo. 119.

Lafayette

120th Street: Beginning as early as Aug. 30, traffic on 120th Street, south of the intersection at South Boulder Road, will be in a single-lane, alternating travel configuration for motorists. A temporary traffic signal will be used to direct traffic. This impact will be in place 24 hours per day, seven days a week for the next several months. Heavy traffic impacts are expected, and motorists should use alternative routes.

Robin Hood Street: Robin Hood Street is closed from Little John Court to South Boulder Road for the next several weeks to allow crews to locate utilities and conduct drainage work. To access South Boulder Road, drivers can access Avalon Avenue or Saratoga Drive as alternate routes.

South Boulder Road: The eastern portion of LaMont Does Park parking lot is under construction and will be closed for the coming months. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking.

South Boulder Road: There will be occasional alternating single-lane closures on 120th Street south of the South Boulder Road intersection. The new two-way configuration on the north side of South Boulder Road is in place. Eastbound and westbound traffic will continue to use this configuration while crews install storm sewer pipe. Motorists can expect minor delays due to buses stopping to pick up and drop off passengers. Motorists can expect to see crews working in the area Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Erie

Dickens Street and Morris Drive: Work is being completed in phases as part of the Nine Mile Minor subdivision development. The current phase began Aug. 16 and will last about 19 days. The work zone will move south between the Schofield Farm entrance and the south side of Dickens Street. This will be a full closure during the day and will remain closed overnight with a detour route in place utilizing 119th Street between Arapahoe Road and Erie Parkway. Access to the Arapahoe Ridge subdivision will be at Morris Court. Traffic control signage will be in place to delineate the detour routes.

The third phase will last about 14 days starting Sept. 3. The work zone will move south from the south side of Dickens Street to the south side of Morris Drive. This work will include a partial daytime closure of Morris Drive. Flaggers will be used to move motorists through Morris Drive during the day to keep access open to residences. After work hours, Morris Drive will be fully opened, but the work zone to the south will be closed. A detour route will be in place utilizing 119th Street between Arapahoe Road and Erie Parkway. Access to the Arapahoe Ridge subdivisions will be at Morris Court from Arapahoe Road and Dickens Street from Flatiron Meadow Boulevard. Traffic control signage will be in place.

The final phase of work will begin Sept. 16 and will last about 16 days. The work zone will move from the north side of Morris Street to Arapahoe Road. This work will include a partial daytime closure of Morris Drive. Flaggers will be used to move motorists through Morris Drive during the day to keep access open to residences. After work hours, Morris Drive will be fully opened, but the work zone to the north will be closed. A detour route will be in place utilizing Flatiron Meadows Boulevard from Erie Parkway and 119th Street between Arapahoe Road and Erie Parkway. Access to the Arapahoe Ridge subdivision will be at Morris Drive and Dickens Street. Traffic control signage will be in place to delineate the detour routes.

Superior

Downtown Superior: The sidewalk on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is closed for utility work. Pedestrians may use the side on the east side of Superior Drive. Parking on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is also closed. The construction access road north of Main Street is closed due to the construction of the Marshall Road bridge.

McCaslin Boulevard: Superior will be constructing drainage and resurfacing improvements on McCaslin Boulevard from Colo. 128 to Coalton Road. The construction will last from mid-July through Nov. 1. Lane closures and flaggers will be in effect during construction activities. Bicyclists will need to merge with traffic through the construction work zone, which will have a reduced speed of 25 mph. Bicyclists should use extreme caution if they need to ride through this area. The roundabout at McCaslin Boulevard and Main Street is undergoing concrete repairs. These repairs will tentatively last through mid- to late August. Lane restrictions and temporary closures will be in place.

Indiana Street: Indiana Street north of Rock Creek Parkway is closed to motorists for Americans with Disabilities ramp and drainage pan replacement. Pedestrians may use the east sidewalk of Indiana Street.