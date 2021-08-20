Boulder installing new electric vehicle chargers at six city facilities

Boulder is installing 19 new electric vehicle chargers across 16 city facilities.

The new charging stations, which are primarily for city use, are going to be installed at city fleet vehicle hubs, including the Alpine Balsam campus, the Fire Training Center, the Municipal Service Center, the Open Space and Mountain Parks annex and the 1500 Pearl parking garage. Construction is expected to begin later this year, according to a city news release.

The effort is funded by a $120,000 grant from Charge Ahead Colorado, a grant program run by the Colorado Energy Office and the Regional Air Quality Council.

In 2020, Boulder committed to transition its fleet to electric vehicles to meet the state’s target of 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. The city has introduced 31 electric vehicles so far.

“Expanding the city electric vehicle fleet improves local air quality, reduces maintenance costs and encourages other fleet managers to do the same,” Energy Strategy Coordinator Matt Lehrman stated in the release.

To find a list of electric vehicle charging stations in Boulder, visit bit.ly/37X4O2D.