GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder to reinstate council walks and chats

News

Boulder to reinstate council walks and chats

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Community walks and chats with Boulder City Council members are resuming.

The city has scheduled a walk with council event on Aug. 28 and a chat with council event on Sept. 29.

Mayor Sam Weaver and Councilmember Adam Swetlik will participate in next weekend’s walk, which begins at the front entrance of Scott Carpenter Pool at 8:30 a.m. and will continue along the Boulder Creek Path.

According to a city news release, the route is about 2 miles and includes potential highlights such as the Scott Carpenter Pool, transportation projects at 30th and Colorado, 28th and Colorado, 28th and Regent and the Arapahoe corridor.

Complimentary coffee and tea will be available for participants at the conclusion of the walk about 10 a.m.

Councilmembers Bob Yates, Rachel Friend and Aaron Brockett will participate in the Sept. 29 chat, which will occur in the upstairs room at Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art at 5:30 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served and participants are invited to drop for as long as they’d like. The event concludes at 7 p.m.

If a large crowd shows up to either event, Boulder will ask community members to rotate through to allow for maximum participation, the release said. Groups looking to share a collective perspective should designate one or two members to attend.

Additionally, the city will provide an interpreter for anyone who wants to participate in a language other than English. To allow time to arrange this resource, email Taylor Reimann at reimannt@bouldercolorado.gov no later than three days before the event.

Both events are subject to change based on COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Masks are encouraged and no registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3D7KHgk.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Northern Colorado’s Fence Company

    Don’t leave fence construction to part timers. Black Eagle Fence is Northern Colorado’s fence company! Count on the professionals at...
  2. Home Improvement The Smart Way

    Budget Home Supply in Longmont works with hundreds of manufacturers and distributers to bring you the best products and solutions...
  3. Just A Word Between Friends…

    Just a word between friends… Are you looking for incredible finds of décor, tableware, furniture, and clothing? Between Friends upscale...
  4. Are You Feeling Exhausted?

    Are you feeling exhausted? Perhaps your allergies are acting up? Aquafy IV uses IV hydration and therapy, traditional medicine and...
  5. Physical Therapy For Runners

    Boulder is home to some of the top runners in the world. Whether you are a top-performing athlete or you...