Boulder to reinstate council walks and chats

Community walks and chats with Boulder City Council members are resuming.

The city has scheduled a walk with council event on Aug. 28 and a chat with council event on Sept. 29.

Mayor Sam Weaver and Councilmember Adam Swetlik will participate in next weekend’s walk, which begins at the front entrance of Scott Carpenter Pool at 8:30 a.m. and will continue along the Boulder Creek Path.

According to a city news release, the route is about 2 miles and includes potential highlights such as the Scott Carpenter Pool, transportation projects at 30th and Colorado, 28th and Colorado, 28th and Regent and the Arapahoe corridor.

Complimentary coffee and tea will be available for participants at the conclusion of the walk about 10 a.m.

Councilmembers Bob Yates, Rachel Friend and Aaron Brockett will participate in the Sept. 29 chat, which will occur in the upstairs room at Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art at 5:30 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served and participants are invited to drop for as long as they’d like. The event concludes at 7 p.m.

If a large crowd shows up to either event, Boulder will ask community members to rotate through to allow for maximum participation, the release said. Groups looking to share a collective perspective should designate one or two members to attend.

Additionally, the city will provide an interpreter for anyone who wants to participate in a language other than English. To allow time to arrange this resource, email Taylor Reimann at reimannt@bouldercolorado.gov no later than three days before the event.

Both events are subject to change based on COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Masks are encouraged and no registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3D7KHgk.