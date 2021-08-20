Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 20, 2021

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

New cases: 33

Total cases: 25,796

Total hospitalizations: 894

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 46

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 264

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 111.3

7-day percent positivity: 4.0%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 598,940
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,338
  • Total deaths among cases: 7,067
  • Total hospitalizations: 34,953
  • Total tested: 3,385,277
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,591,967
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,266,452

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 22
  • Total active staff cases: 5
  • Total staff quarantines: 1
  • Total students quarantines: 30

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined
  • Black Rock: 1 staff case
  • Burlington: 1 student case
  • Centennial: 1 student quarantined
  • Eagle Crest: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined
  • Fall River: 3 student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Lyons 1 student case; 2 students quarantined
  • Longmont Estates: 2 students quarantined
  • Highlands: 2 students quarantined
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case
  • Sanborn: 1 student quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 student cases
  • Timberline PK-8: 1 student case
  • Mead: 1 student quarantined
  • Mountain View: 3 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 1 student quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

  • Coal Ridge: 2 student cases and 1 staff case; 1 student quarantined
  • Erie: 2 students quarantined
  • Longs Peak: 1 student quarantined
  • Sunset: 1 staff case
  • Trail Ridge Middle School: 2 student cases

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 1 student case and 1 staff case; 1 student and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Longmont: 3 students quarantined
  • Frederick: 1 student case
  • Mead: 1 student case
  • Niwot: 2 student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Skyline: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Central Administration: 1 staff case

