Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 20, 2021

New cases: 33
Total cases: 25,796
Total hospitalizations: 894
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 46
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 264
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 111.3
7-day percent positivity: 4.0%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 598,940
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,338
- Total deaths among cases: 7,067
- Total hospitalizations: 34,953
- Total tested: 3,385,277
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,591,967
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,266,452
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 22
- Total active staff cases: 5
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total students quarantines: 30
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 staff case
- Burlington: 1 student case
- Centennial: 1 student quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 3 student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Lyons 1 student case; 2 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 2 students quarantined
- Highlands: 2 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case
- Sanborn: 1 student quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 student cases
- Timberline PK-8: 1 student case
- Mead: 1 student quarantined
- Mountain View: 3 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 student quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Coal Ridge: 2 student cases and 1 staff case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 2 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 1 student quarantined
- Sunset: 1 staff case
- Trail Ridge Middle School: 2 student cases
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 1 student case and 1 staff case; 1 student and 1 staff member quarantined
- Longmont: 3 students quarantined
- Frederick: 1 student case
- Mead: 1 student case
- Niwot: 2 student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 1 staff case