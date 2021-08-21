GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and CU Boulder, reported Aug. 21, 2021

Colorado case data

Total cases: 598,940

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,338

Total deaths among cases: 7,067

Total hospitalizations: 34,953

Total tested: 3,385,277

Note: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it would update its coronavirus data Monday through Friday, with data from the weekend being included in Monday’s update. The state noted this change does not impact the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.

State vaccine data:

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,598,269

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,272,879

University of Colorado Boulder cases:

New positive test results: 0

New diagnostic tests: 42

New monitoring tests: 60

Total positive results for on-campus testing since May 10: 24

Current isolation space use: 0

