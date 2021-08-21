Surf’s up: Adaptive sports community visits Boulder Reservoir to wakeboard Saturday

Steve Fischel has run a marathon, is a weekend skydiving instructor at Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, and on Saturday, he was a wakeboarder at the Boulder Reservoir.

Fresh from catching a wave, the Denver resident grinned as he stood near the shoreline.

“I look forward to (this) all year,” Fischel said. “It’s the brotherhood to get together with other folks, share ideas, horror stories and just be together. It’s just awesome.”

Wakeboarding is one of the many things that Fischel, who had a leg amputated in 2014, likes to do. Thanks to the Adaptive Wake Surfing Clinic, it’s a sport he gets to brush up on at least once a year. During the wake surfing event, people with limb loss, limb difference and other physical challenges get the chance to wake surf, learn about new prosthetic technology and form connections of support and encouragement.

Three companies came together in 2015 to put the wake surfing clinic together: Hanger Clinic, a nationwide prosthetics and orthotics business, with office locations in Boulder and Lafayette; Tommy’s Boats, out of Golden; and Blatchford, a prosthetic technology manufacturer based in Ohio.

Looking out over the water, as boats and paddleboarders moved across its surface, Scott Taylor, senior business development manager with Hanger Clinic’s Rocky Mountain region, said the wake surfing clinic was revived this year, following a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The first thing we want to do is build community,” Taylor said. “Community is everything. I think that’s the biggest thing for them. The attempted wake surfing is probably secondary, and that’s great.”

This year marked the second time wake surfing has taken place at the Boulder Reservoir. Taylor said event organizers connect with care teams and surgeons, as well as share the information via social media to connect with people who may want to participate in the event.

Each boat ride is about 45 minutes. During the ride, people can wake surf, either by standing on the board, or lying on their stomach, or they can take a ride in an inner tube. No matter how they catch a wave, Taylor said the joy is palpable.

“Usually when (they catch a wave), they’re grinning from ear to ear,” Taylor said.

Back out on the water, Ryan Moffitt was among those smiling as he gripped the handle of a rope attached to a boat. He rode a series of waves as he lay on a wakeboard on his stomach.

“It was a lot of fun,” Moffitt said. “I had a blast. It’s the first time I’ve been out there doing anything like that. It was the most fun I’ve had in a long time.”

The Aurora resident lost his right leg to cancer six months ago. Moffitt said he heard about the wake surfing opportunity through his amputee support group at UCHealth. He said he saw it as a chance to meet other amputees.

“I was like, ‘What the heck? Why not try something new and challenge myself,’” Moffitt said. “Meeting other amputees and knowing we can do anything that able-bodied people can — I enjoy this; it means a lot.”

When Fischel first got his prosthetic leg, he was immediately determined to start walking, even when he was told it was something he would have to ease into.

“I said, ‘No. I’m walking to the car,” Fischel said. And he did.

Fischel said what he likes best about the wake surfing clinics is that it puts him around people who have that same drive to do anything they set their minds to.

“Nothing stops me,” Fischel said. “I even do things now that I would never do with two legs. I did a marathon. If you would have asked me to do a marathon before, I would have said, ‘You’re nuts.’ Now, when people say ‘Oh, you can’t do that,’ I say, ‘Watch me.’”

When he’s not jumping out of planes, snowboarding or wakeboarding, Fischel uses his experience to encourage other amputees.

“My cliché is you have to have two things to be successful,” Fischel said. “The first thing is a good attitude, and the second thing is faith. With attitude and faith, you can do anything, because you have abundant hope. I get more out of helping others than they do, because I see them successful and get their life back in order, living life again.”

Thinking about what Fischel wants people to better understand about his situation, he said, “Don’t look away or come up and go ‘Oh, I’m sorry,’ because I will tell them, ‘I’m not,’” Fischel said. “With kids, (they’re like), ‘Oh, cool, robot leg’; they’re fascinated. Adults are afraid because they don’t know what to say. To the adults, don’t be afraid. To the kids, keep it up.”

As he prepared to wake surf on Saturday, Gadson Woodard, 14, said this was his fourth time returning to wake surf at the event. The Denver teen’s leg was amputated when he was 6, because of an infection.

“I don’t really make a big deal about my leg,” Woodard said. “If people stare, they stare.”

When asked what’s brought him back to the event, Woodard quipped:

“Most times, it’s because my mom makes me.”

But, he added, “It’s not that bad. (It’s a chance for) fresh air, going outside. Especially during the pandemic, it’s nice to go outside, and it’s refreshing to see trees and birds.”