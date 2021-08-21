GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Woman rescued on Flatiron Loop Trail on Saturday after injuring ankle

A 34-year-old woman was rescued Saturday after injuring her ankle on the Flatiron Loop Trail, west of Boulder.

A Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release said authorities were notified about 12:10 p.m. that a woman had injured her ankle while hiking.

City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers located the woman just east of the Third Flatiron Access Trail, the release said. The rangers splinted the female’s ankle and members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group packaged her in a litter and carried her to the Bluebell Shelter. A ranger then transported her to the Chautauqua Cottage, where she took private transportation to seek medical treatment. The rescue took approximately one and a half hours.

