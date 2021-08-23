GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder March On for Voting Rights rally set…

News

Boulder March On for Voting Rights rally set for Saturday

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

March On for Voting Rights is planning a rally at noon Saturday in Boulder.

The Boulder rally is part of a nationwide demonstration to demand that legislatures across the country end their push for restrictive voting laws and that Congress pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act, according to organizers.

The Boulder rally will be at the intersection of Broadway and Canyon. It’s sponsored by March On, Represent US, SEIU, National Action Network and the Drum Major Institute.

To RSVP, go to https://tinyurl.com/nv9yfnaw.

