Colorado unemployment rate remains steady; Boulder County posts lowest in state

Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady in July at 6.1%, while the national unemployment rate fell five-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4%.

Data to establish the unemployment rate in Colorado comes from a household survey, called the Current Population Survey, and it takes into account the self-employed, independent contractors, farm workers as well as those on traditional payrolls.

Boulder County posted the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.9% in July, compared with Broomfield’s 5%, Larimer’s 5.1% and Weld County’s 6.1%.

Highlights from the survey included:

Colorado’s labor force decreased by 2,800 in July to 3,193,600. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force was 68.3% in July, slightly below the pre-pandemic February 2020 labor force participation rate of 68.7%.

The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in July were: Pueblo (8.6%), Huerfano (8.4%), Las Animas (7.0%), Adams (6.8%), and Gilpin (6.8%). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s July unadjusted rate of 5.9%.

The state Department of Labor and Employment also surveys employers to determine the number of nonfarm jobs in the state. The most recent employer survey noted that Colorado added 14,800 nonfarm payroll jobs from June to July for a total of 2,733,600 jobs. Private sector payroll jobs increased 8,500 and government added 6,300 jobs. Over the past 15 months, Colorado has gained back 290,400 of the 375,800 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April of last year, the CDLE said. That translates to a job recovery rate of 77.3%, which exceeds the U.S. rate of 74.5%.

Employment sectors with the most job gains were the professional and business services sector with about 5,000 added jobs and hospitality with about 4,300.

Since July 2020, nonfarm payroll jobs have increased 140,500, with the private sector growing by 124,000 jobs and government adding an additional 16,500 jobs.

