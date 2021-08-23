Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 23, 2021

New cases: 181
Total cases: 25,977
Total hospitalizations: 894
- New hospitalizations: 0
- Daily hospitalizations: 42
- Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 264
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 123.2
7-day percent positivity: 4.1%
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 6%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 76%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 81%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Aug. 16, 2021
- Boulder: 30%
- Longmont: 33%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 20%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 17%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 8,844.5
- Erie: 6,046.0
- Lafayette: 7,102.1
- Longmont: 9,035.5
- Louisville: 5,979.0
- Lyons: 4,787.5
- Nederland: 2,142.9
- Superior: 4,779.0
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 5,369.8
Case data by racial demographic
- White
-
- Cases: 64.0%
- Hospitalizations: 56.0%
- Deaths: 75.2%
- Latino
- Cases: 30.6%
- Hospitalizations: 36.4%
- Deaths: 17.8%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.6%
- Deaths: 1.2%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4.2%
- Hospitalizations: 5.9%
- Deaths: 5.7%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 603,266
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,347
- Total deaths among cases: 7,078
- Total hospitalizations: 35,096
- Total tested: 3,404,545
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,606,433
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,281,057
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active case: 21
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total students quarantines: 5
BVSD elementary schools
- Crest View: 2 student cases
- Douglass: 1 student case
- Eldorado PK-8: 1 student case
- Fireside: 1 student case
- Kohl: 2 student cases
- Peak to Peak: 4 student cases
- Ryan: 1 student case
BVSD middle schools
- Broomfield Heights: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined
- Casey: 1 student case
- Centennial: 3 student cases
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 student case
- Centaurus: 1 student case; 3 students quarantined
BVSD other departments/campuses
- Boulder Universal Online School: 1 student case
- Fairview Technology Center: 1 student case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 22
- Total active staff cases: 4
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total student quarantines: 30
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined
- Burlington: 1 student case
- Centennial: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 2 student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Grand View: 1 student case
- Lyons: 2 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined
- Highlands: 2 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case
- Sanborn: 1 student quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 student cases
- Timberline PK-8: 1 student case
- Mead: 2 student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Mountain View: 3 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Coal Ridge: 1 student case and 1 staff case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 2 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 1 student quarantined
- Sunset: 1 student case Trail Ridge Middle School:
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 2 staff cases; 1 student and 1 staff member quarantined
- Longmont: 1 student case; 3 students quarantined
- Frederick: 1 student case
- Niwot: 3 student cases
- Silver Creek: 2 student cases
- Skyline: 1 student case and 1 staff case; 1 student quarantined