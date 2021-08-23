GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Hiker rescued from Second Flatiron in Boulder County Sunday

A hiker was rescued Sunday from the Second Flatiron in Boulder County.

About 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Boulder County Communications received a call for an injured hiker on the Second Flatiron Trail.

A 53-year-old woman was climbing the Freeway route on the Second Flatiron when she injured her ankle, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She and her climbing partner were able to get down to the First and Second Flatiron Trail and make it part way down before she was unable to walk anymore.

Rangers from Open Space & Mountain Parks and rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the incident and provided initial medical care, including splinting the hiker’s injured ankle. Initially rescuers attempted to assist the injured climber down the trail with a splint on her leg, however she was unable to tolerate bearing weight on her ankle, the release said. The injured climber was loaded into a litter and a technical evacuation was conducted to bring her out to the trailhead. The injured climber refused additional medical care and was transported from the scene in a private vehicle by her climbing partner.

