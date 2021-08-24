Boulder partnering with Colorado CarShare to offer shared electric vehicle

Boulder is now offering a shared electric vehicle at its 1500 Pearl parking garage through a partnership with Colorado CarShare.

Colorado CarShare, a nonprofit carshare organization, will pay the costs to charge the vehicle. The city and the nonprofit will split the cost of the vehicle’s annual parking pass.

The electric vehicle will be parked in a reserved spot in the garage.

The partnership is part of Boulder’s goal to “build a mobility future that’s connected, shared and electric,” Director of Transportation and Mobility Erika Vandenbrande stated in a news release.

“When it comes to reducing transportation emissions, there’s no one-size-fits all solution,” Vandenbrande added in the release. “We’re moving forward on several fronts, including electrification, investing in transit, supporting microtransit and, in projects like this, exploring the potential of car sharing.”

The parking garage at 1500 Pearl has an additional four electric vehicle charging stations and another four are set to be installed this fall.

In order to use the car, a person must join Colorado CarShare. Drivers can reserve the car after paying the associated rental fees, which vary depending on how long the car is rented. The car will then be returned to the same spot in the 1500 Pearl parking garage.

To sign up, visit carshare.org/sign-up.