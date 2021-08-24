GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Crestone Capital expands west with new LA office

Wealth management company Crestone Capital LLC is opening a California office in Los Angeles with Alyssa Do, Crestone’s new executive director of wealth planning, heading up the West Coast operation.

“Alyssa is a master at developing estate planning strategies for dynamic entrepreneurs and business owners who are managing complex situations with regard to their trusts and estates,” Crestone CEO Eric Kramer said in a statement.  “Alyssa’s technical, tax and legal expertise, as well as her passion and knowledge regarding impact investing, will further strengthen the services we provide our clients.”

Crestone manages more than $3.2 billion in assets and has offices in Boulder, Denver and Austin, Texas.

The company is embarking on a national expansion push, Crestone said in a news release.

