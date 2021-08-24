Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Aug. 24, 2021

New cases: 55
Total cases: 26,032
Total hospitalizations: 896
New hospitalizations: 2
Daily hospitalizations: 49
Daily discharges: 5
Total deaths: 264
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 123.2
7-day percent positivity: 4.1%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 604,516
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 7,354
- Total deaths among cases: 7,084
- Total hospitalizations: 35,257
- Total tested: 3,410,875
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,610,893
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,285,724
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active case: 23
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total students quarantines: 5
BVSD elementary schools
- Crest View: 2 student cases
- Douglass: 1 student case
- Eldorado PK-8: 1 student case
- Fireside: 1 student case
- Kohl: 2 student cases
- Peak to Peak: 4 student cases
- Ryan: 1 student case
BVSD middle schools
- Broomfield Heights: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined
- Casey: 1 student case
- Centennial: 3 student cases
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 student case
- Centaurus: 2 student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Fairview: 1 student case
BVSD other departments/campuses
- Boulder Universal Online School: 1 student case
- Fairview Technology Center: 1 student case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 28
- Total active staff cases: 4
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total student quarantines: 30
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 student quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 3 students quarantined
- Burlington: 3 student cases
- Centennial: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 1 student case
- Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 2 student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Grand View: 1 student case
- Indian Peaks: 1 student case
- Lyons: 2 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined
- Highlands: 2 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 2 student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case
- Timberline PK-8: 1 student case
- Mead: 2 student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Mountain View: 3 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 student quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Coal Ridge: 1 student case and 1 staff case; 1 student quarantined
- Erie: 2 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 1 student quarantined
- Sunset: 1 student case
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 2 staff cases; 1 student and 1 staff member quarantined
- Longmont: 2 student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Frederick: 1 student case
- Niwot: 3 student cases
- Silver Creek: 1 student case
- Skyline: 2 student cases and 1 staff case; 1 student quarantined