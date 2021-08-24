GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mile High Labs expands, hires new exec to lead sales, marketing, strategy

Mile High Labs Inc., a CBD producer and cannabinoid product manufacturer, has hired Doug Lynch to serve as its chief commercial officer.

In the role, Lynch will “be directing MHL’s industry-leading sales and marketing teams, while conceptualizing and commercializing new products for the company’s growing portfolio of novel consumer goods,” according to a Mile High news release.

“I’m proud to be joining the exceptional team at Mile High Labs during what I view as a pivotal time for the company,”  Lynch said in the release. “Cannabinoids, for now more specifically CBD, have quickly become an integral part of overall consumer health and wellness routines. Hundreds of global and domestic consumer companies are testing pilot products, developing new formulations and eagerly preparing for anticipated clarity in regulations. Premium brands are looking for the highest quality, best-in-class consumer solutions that deliver better experiences. I’m excited to welcome brand partners to Mile High Labs, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in facilitating a successful entry into this high growth category.”

Lynch’s background includes positions with Estee Lauder Cos. and Sam’s Club.

