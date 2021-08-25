GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

MWH Constructors acquires NH builder

Business

MWH Constructors, a Broomfield-based wastewater infrastructure builder, has acquired New Hampshire-based Methuen Construction Co. Inc.

“Combining MWH’s varied alternate project delivery experience with Methuen Construction’s traditional and design-bid-build expertise will strengthen MWH’s position as a leader in the water marketplace while providing bottom-line support and growth opportunities for Methuen Construction,” MWH said in a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am convinced that under MWH’s expertise, infrastructure and financial strength, our company will expand, prosper and create more great career opportunities for our current and future teammates,” Methuen president Joe Barbone said in the release.  “These are exciting times and I very much look forward to a new chapter in Methuen Construction’s storied and proud history.”

Methuen will operate as a separate entity and will remain headquartered in Plainstow, N.H.

The acquisition is expected to help MWH expand its business to the Northeast.

