Premier Members Credit Union to open Pueblo branch

Premier Members Credit Union, with headquarters in Boulder, will open its new Pueblo location Sept. 1 in a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Pueblo. The event is at 10:30 a.m.

The new financial facility will be at 1825 Hood Ave. in Pueblo.

“We are excited and proud to have joined the growing community of Pueblo,” Brian Resch, executive vice president of consumer banking for Premier Members, said in a press release. “Our merger with Pueblo Horizons Federal Credit Union last year has enabled us to better serve members throughout the city and county of Pueblo and bring personalized member service and individualized product offerings to the community.”

Pueblo Horizons Federal Credit Union’s membership voted in favor of the merger with Premier Members Credit Union Jan. 6, 2020. The ongoing credit union is operating as Premier Members Credit Union with Carlos Pacheco as CEO.

Premier Members now has 77,000 members, $1.4 billion in assets, 15 retail branch locations and four locations in area high schools.

