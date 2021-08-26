Boulder Municipal Airport to receive small COVID-19 grant from feds

Boulder City Council this week voted to accept a federal COVID-19 financial assistance grant totaling $13,000 for the Boulder Municipal Airport.

The funds can be spent on operation improvements “to support COVID response at the airport,” city transportation director Erika Vandenbrande told the council during Tuesday’s special meeting.

“Examples of such eligible expenses could include such things as updating the airport rules and regulations to address operational and maintenance changes to enhance the airport’s response to COVID,” according to a city memo.

“We’re trying to seize this opportunity” before the deadline to accept funding passes on Thursday, Vandenbrande said.

The funding was part of the federal Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC