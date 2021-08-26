CU Boulder debuts Thursday concert series

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Things To Do
Music and Concerts

Local musician and University of Colorado Boulder student Drew Hersh performs Thursday during the first BuffStreet concert on The Hill. Concerts are scheduled to occur every Thursday evening through Sept. 30 in the lot at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
The University of Colorado Boulder is hosting an outdoor student concert series on University Hill throughout the rest of August and September in an effort to connect students with the community and curb Thursday night partying.

Lei and Archer Vu watch as local musician and University of Colorado Boulder student Drew Hersh perform Thursday during a BuffStreet on The Hill weekly concert event. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)

The BuffStreet concert series will feature student performers from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday night through September at the lot on the corner of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, across from The Sink.

The events were planned by students and staff and involved collaboration with the city and area business owners, said Devin Cramer, assistant dean of student affairs.

“What we’re hoping to achieve is an experience off-campus that students really want, with music and dancing, but also where it’s harder to get alcohol into your system,” Cramer said.

“We’re hopeful this will mitigate some of that party culture that currently exists on the Hill and will bring our students to the Hill in a really positive way, helping them understand what the Hill means to the community and driving up business for the Hill,” he continued.

The concert series began Thursday night and featured performances by Drew Hersch and Rosen. Upcoming performances will include Victoria Acuña and The Rocky Coasts next Thursday; Mr. Mota and Max Lerman on Sept. 9; DJs Pardi and Charlie Noser on Sept. 16; DJs John Lentine and Ryan Harvey & Matt Kaegi on Sept. 23; and DJs Donovan Moylan and Paul Smith & Daniel Gano on Sept. 30.

